U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Ella Furlong, left, 418th Test and Evaluation Squadron flight test analyst, and Tech. Sgt. Austin Temple, 418th TES loadmaster, watches two Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft fly in formation with an EC-130H Compass Call aircraft during Gray Flag 24, off the coast of California, Sept. 25, 2024. All three aircraft possess advanced electronic jamming capabilities and are vital for modern combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Paige Weldon)
