Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the Kaʻena Point Space Force Station during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Kaʻena Point, Hawaii. During the tour, the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 3, provided a mission brief, followed by an inspection of the Ring Beam Concentrator antenna. This National Guard-led exercise enables partner nations to engage in specialized space training, enhancing their operational readiness in simulated space domain scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)