Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted this multinational event to foster collaboration and enhance space capabilities. Participants explored cutting-edge space defense systems crucial to the protection of both military and civilian assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)