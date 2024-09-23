Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted this multinational event to foster collaboration and enhance space capabilities. Participants explored cutting-edge space defense systems crucial to the protection of both military and civilian assets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8660187
|VIRIN:
|240916-Z-GR156-1133
|Resolution:
|2843x1888
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
No keywords found.