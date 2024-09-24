Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted the exercise, showcasing key technologies used in space defense. Participants from multiple nations gained valuable insights into U.S. space operations and capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)