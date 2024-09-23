Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the Kaʻena Point Space Force Station during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Kaʻena Point, Hawaii. During the tour, the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 3, provided a mission brief, followed by an inspection of the Ring Beam Concentrator antenna. This National Guard-led exercise enables partner nations to engage in specialized space training, enhancing their operational readiness in simulated space domain scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8660190
|VIRIN:
|240916-Z-RV808-2524
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.06 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
