    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 9 of 13]

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the Kaʻena Point Space Force Station during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Kaʻena Point, Hawaii. During the tour, the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 3, provided a mission brief, followed by an inspection of the Ring Beam Concentrator antenna. This National Guard-led exercise enables partner nations to engage in specialized space training, enhancing their operational readiness in simulated space domain scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

