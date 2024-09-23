Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange assemble Sept. 16, 2024, during the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange, at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory, Fort Ruger, Hawaii. Hosted by the Hawaii Air National Guard, this event saw military professionals from around the globe come together to discuss space operations. The multinational collaboration aims to improve both space defense and civilian infrastructure resilience. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
