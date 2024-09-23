Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This marks the first time the event has been held in Hawaii, with international participation helping to build stronger multinational space operations. The Hawaii Air National Guard provided hands-on experience with critical space systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8660183
|VIRIN:
|240916-Z-GR156-1107
|Resolution:
|3072x2040
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
