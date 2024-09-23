Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This marks the first time the event has been held in Hawaii, with international participation helping to build stronger multinational space operations. The Hawaii Air National Guard provided hands-on experience with critical space systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)