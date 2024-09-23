Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 6 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. This marks the first time the event has been held in Hawaii, with international participation helping to build stronger multinational space operations. The Hawaii Air National Guard provided hands-on experience with critical space systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8660183
    VIRIN: 240916-Z-GR156-1107
    Resolution: 3072x2040
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    Vulcan Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download