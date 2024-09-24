Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 3 of 13]

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Multinational participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange display a Vulcan guard patch Sept. 16, 2024, during at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory, Fort Ruger, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted the event, which highlighted international collaboration in space defense. Participants from several nations gathered to share knowledge and strengthen their capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8660179
    VIRIN: 240916-Z-GR156-1029
    Resolution: 3072x2040
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    Vulcan Guard

