Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Multinational participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange display a Vulcan guard patch Sept. 16, 2024, during at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory, Fort Ruger, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted the event, which highlighted international collaboration in space defense. Participants from several nations gathered to share knowledge and strengthen their capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)