Multinational participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange display a Vulcan guard patch Sept. 16, 2024, during at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory, Fort Ruger, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted the event, which highlighted international collaboration in space defense. Participants from several nations gathered to share knowledge and strengthen their capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8660179
|VIRIN:
|240916-Z-GR156-1029
|Resolution:
|3072x2040
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
