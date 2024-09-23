Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    KAENA POINT, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the Kaʻena Point Space Force Station during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Kaʻena Point, Hawaii. The visit included a mission brief from the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 3, and an in-depth look at the Ring Beam Concentrator antenna. Vulcan Guard is a National Guard-led exercise, focusing on integrating space and intelligence experts from partner nations into realistic threat-based scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    Vulcan Guard

