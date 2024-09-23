Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 2 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Tentara Nasional Indonesia Air Force Lt. Col. Dharma Gultom, Operations Staff Officer of Indonesian Air Force Headquarters, interacts with participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange patch Sept. 16, 2024, during at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory, Fort Ruger, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard welcomed Indonesia's first participation in the Vulcan Guard space exercise. The exchange marks a significant step in building multinational cooperation in space operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 20:37
    Photo ID: 8660177
    VIRIN: 240916-Z-GR156-1022
    Resolution: 3072x2040
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    Vulcan Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download