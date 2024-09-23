Tentara Nasional Indonesia Air Force Lt. Col. Dharma Gultom, Operations Staff Officer of Indonesian Air Force Headquarters, interacts with participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange patch Sept. 16, 2024, during at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory, Fort Ruger, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard welcomed Indonesia's first participation in the Vulcan Guard space exercise. The exchange marks a significant step in building multinational cooperation in space operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8660177
|VIRIN:
|240916-Z-GR156-1022
|Resolution:
|3072x2040
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
No keywords found.