Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Tentara Nasional Indonesia Air Force Lt. Col. Dharma Gultom, Operations Staff Officer of Indonesian Air Force Headquarters, interacts with participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange patch Sept. 16, 2024, during at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory, Fort Ruger, Hawaii. Hawaii Air National Guard welcomed Indonesia's first participation in the Vulcan Guard space exercise. The exchange marks a significant step in building multinational cooperation in space operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)