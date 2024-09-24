Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian National Armed Forces) are greeted at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory as part of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange Sept. 16, 2024, at Fort Ruger, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted the event to foster stronger military collaborations in space operations. The exchange included participants from multiple nations, enhancing the depth of global expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)