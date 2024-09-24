Members of the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian National Armed Forces) are greeted at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory as part of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange Sept. 16, 2024, at Fort Ruger, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted the event to foster stronger military collaborations in space operations. The exchange included participants from multiple nations, enhancing the depth of global expertise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 20:37
|Photo ID:
|8660175
|VIRIN:
|240916-Z-GR156-1009
|Resolution:
|2688x1785
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise
No keywords found.