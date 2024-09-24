Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Photo By Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier | Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier | Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The Hawaii Air National Guard hosted the exercise, showcasing key technologies used in space defense. Participants from multiple nations gained valuable insights into U.S. space operations and capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier) see less | View Image Page

The Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th Wing showcased international military collaboration by hosting the seventh Vulcan Guard space exercise, Vulcan Guard-Bolt 7, from September 16 to 21 at various military installations across Oahu.



This was the first time the space event was held in Hawaii and the first time the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian National Armed Forces) participated, marking a significant milestone in the event's evolution. In addition to the Indonesian participation, National Guard space professionals from around the nation joined the exercise, further emphasizing the collaborative spirit and expanding the scope of operational expertise within the U.S. National Guard.



Taking place at the Hawaii National Guard Headquarters and Armory at Fort Ruger in Honolulu, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and Kaʻena Point Space Force Station, the event underscores the importance of space operations in contemporary warfare and domestic response efforts.

As Hawaii's State Partner through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program, Indonesia has collaborated with the Hawaii NG for 18 years, working together in disaster response and regional security. Vulcan Guard provided a new platform for both nations to strengthen their combined space capabilities and operational integration.



"We are very grateful and would like to send our highest appreciation to the U.S. Air Force for inviting the Indonesian Air Force to attend Vulcan Guard Bolt 7," said TNI Air Force Lt. Col. Dharma Gultom, Operations Staff Officer of Indonesian Air Force Headquarters. "This exercise has provided us with valuable knowledge as we work toward building our own space operations unit. The opportunity to learn from the Hawaii Air National Guard and observe how the U.S. Air Force optimizes its space capabilities is something we truly value."



The 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, one of the Hawaii ANG’s newest units, was key in facilitating the event. Tasked with defending critical military and civilian infrastructure, the 109th EWS protects critical satellite communication links to achieve a near-global capability to detect, characterize, geolocate and report sources of electromagnetic interference on U.S. military and commercial satellites

Vulcan Guard aimed to enhance participants' understanding of U.S. space operations, mission planning, and strategies to counter space threats.



Throughout the week, participants engaged in academic sessions that provided theoretical knowledge, threat briefings on potential space hazards, scenario-based exercises and rapid response drills designed to test their ability to adapt quickly in real-world situations.



Airman 1st Class Antonio Torres, a space systems operator with the 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron, provided administrative and logistical support for the exercise. He emphasized the practical importance of Vulcan Guard exercises in addressing real-world scenarios.



"In our scenario, we're preparing for things such as storms or power grid outages—challenges our partners may face at home. These exercises help them determine new ways to turn to space capabilities, such as satellite communications, to aid in relief efforts.”



Space technologies play a vital role not just in military operations but also in maintaining essential civilian infrastructure. Torres further explained the far-reaching impact of these technologies.



"Satellite communications enable critical capabilities,” he said. "For instance, if our GPS falls out of sync, it could disrupt digital financial transactions, effectively bringing daily economic activities to a standstill for everyone involved."



Throughout the week, participants were introduced to advanced radio frequency systems such as the Night Owl Lite and Beast+ and Kraken. These mobile systems demonstrated the flexibility and reliability of satellite communications in various environments, allowing participants to see firsthand how these tools can be deployed quickly to maintain critical communication links.



Vulcan Guard aligns with the broader National Defense Strategy, which emphasizes collective deterrence through enhanced interoperability and information sharing. By fostering key competencies in space operations and international collaboration, the exercise not only strengthens the National Guard's State Partnership Program but also supports the goals of combatant commands for advancing global security cooperation.

Gultom highlighted the potential impact of space technologies in addressing Indonesia's unique geographical challenges.



"As we understand, Indonesia is in the Ring of Fire [the Pacific Rim's seismic and volcanic activity belt], and space capabilities could help us better respond to and manage natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions or tsunamis. Learning from the Hawaii Air National Guard on this is invaluable because they too share some of these environmental challenges."



By bringing together diverse military entities under one strategic umbrella, the exercise enhanced operational capabilities and strengthened international partnerships, setting a precedent for future multi-national collaborations in space operations.



"What's unique about these exchanges is that we’re seeing these systems and capabilities develop from the ground up,” said Torres. “Being part of this growth is exciting because we're all helping to shape a field that's still in its infancy. I love watching space capabilities evolve, with everyone involved putting in the time and effort to build something truly

impactful. The work we're doing in Vulcan Guard is laying the foundation for space capabilities and partnerships that will define future missions.”