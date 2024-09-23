Hawaii ANG welcomes Indonesian Participation in Vulcan Guard space exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange receive a tour of the Kaʻena Point Space Force Station during the first Vulcan Guard Bolt-7 Space Subject Matter Expert Exchange on Sept. 16, 2024, at Kaʻena Point, Hawaii. The visit included a mission brief from the 21st Space Operations Squadron, Detachment 3, and an in-depth look at the Ring Beam Concentrator antenna. Vulcan Guard is a National Guard-led exercise, focusing on integrating space and intelligence experts from partner nations into realistic threat-based scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)