A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

U.S. Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pose for a photo with a group of Civil Air Patrol cadets during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. Events like these supported the team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire people around the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:49
Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
