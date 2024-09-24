A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pose for a photo with a group of Civil Air Patrol cadets during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. Events like these supported the team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire people around the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)