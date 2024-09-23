U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a simulated bomb drop during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The A-10 demonstration included a number of acrobatic maneuvers and a high-G turn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8660073
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-NC910-1305
|Resolution:
|4195x2791
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.