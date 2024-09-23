A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a simulated bomb drop during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The A-10 demonstration included a number of acrobatic maneuvers and a high-G turn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)