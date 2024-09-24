A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a break maneuver with a P-47 Thunderbolt during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. The break was the de facto finale of the Heritage Flight demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)