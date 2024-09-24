Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 10 of 18]

    A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

    SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, shakes hands with an Air Force recruit after administering the Oath of Enlistment during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. Events like these contributed to the demo team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8660078
    VIRIN: 240921-F-NC910-1015
    Resolution: 4965x3303
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Airshow
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

