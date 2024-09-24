U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, shakes hands with an Air Force recruit after administering the Oath of Enlistment during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. Events like these contributed to the demo team’s mission to recruit, retain and inspire people around the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8660078
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-NC910-1015
|Resolution:
|4965x3303
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.