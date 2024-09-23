Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 5 of 18]

    A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

    SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, leans on a wheeled halon fire extinguisher during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. As the team’s sole engine specialist, Bowens was responsible for maintaining and repairing the demo A-10 aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8660069
    VIRIN: 240920-F-NC910-1020
    Resolution: 5590x3719
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airshow
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

