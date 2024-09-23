U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, leans on a wheeled halon fire extinguisher during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. As the team’s sole engine specialist, Bowens was responsible for maintaining and repairing the demo A-10 aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8660069
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-NC910-1020
|Resolution:
|5590x3719
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.