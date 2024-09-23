A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Bowens, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engines specialist, leans on a wheeled halon fire extinguisher during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. As the team’s sole engine specialist, Bowens was responsible for maintaining and repairing the demo A-10 aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)