U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs a high-G turn during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. The A-10 aircraft’s ability to perform acrobatic maneuvers over a battlefield to avoid enemy fire was one of the many attributes that made it an effective close air-support airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.