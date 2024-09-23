A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Torey Decuir, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, walks on the flightline during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. As a crew chief, Decuir was responsible for maintaining the team’s A-10 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|09.20.2024
|09.24.2024 18:49
|8660072
|240920-F-NC910-1021
|5561x3700
|2.34 MB
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
