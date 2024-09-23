A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. It took a team of highly skilled individuals to keep the A-10 flying and make Johson’s demonstrations possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8660079
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-NC910-1165
|Resolution:
|2701x1797
|Size:
|512.14 KB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
