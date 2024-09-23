A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ben Everse, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, speaks with air show attendees during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. The team had a booth at each show where attendees could meet and speak with them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)