A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

U.S. Air Force Capt. Chad “GHOST” Grey, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, gives Civil Air Patrol cadets a tour of one of the team’s A-10 aircraft during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. Members of the team spoke with the cadets about life in the military and what is required to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)