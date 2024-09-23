U.S. Air Force Capt. Chad “GHOST” Grey, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team safety observer, gives Civil Air Patrol cadets a tour of one of the team’s A-10 aircraft during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 21, 2024. Members of the team spoke with the cadets about life in the military and what is required to join. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8660085
|VIRIN:
|240921-F-NC910-1495
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.