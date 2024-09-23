Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

    A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

    SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, walks on a flightline during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. As a crew chief, Allen was responsible for maintaining the team’s aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.24.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8660068
    VIRIN: 240920-F-NC910-1011
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airshow
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    A-10 Demonstration Team
    a10demoteam

