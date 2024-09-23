U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, walks on a flightline during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. As a crew chief, Allen was responsible for maintaining the team’s aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8660068
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-NC910-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024 [Image 18 of 18], by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.