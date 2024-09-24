A-10 Demo - Central Coast Airshow 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies in formation with a P-47 Thunderbolt during the Central Coast Airfest in Santa Maria, California, Sept. 20, 2024. This Heritage Flight demonstrated the evolution from the Thunderbolt to the Thunderbolt II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)