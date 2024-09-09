The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), disembark a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The soldiers were transported to Fort Walker to conduct annual validation training during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)