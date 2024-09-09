The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dayton Marth, UH-60 helicopter crew chief, guides Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ben Cerra, pilot, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Abresch, copilot, all assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, as they land a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter to offload soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The Army Aviation Brigade transported Old Guard soldiers during their participation in Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)