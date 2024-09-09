The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) prepare to board UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters from Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMHH), Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The soldiers were transported from JBMHH to conduct annual validation training during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)