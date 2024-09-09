The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) maneuver toward a tree line, Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The soldiers conducted annual validation training at Fort Walker during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)