The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

U.S. soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) maneuver toward a tree line, Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The soldiers conducted annual validation training at Fort Walker during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8637999
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-WF811-1198
|Resolution:
|4981x3321
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
