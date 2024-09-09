The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade comprised of U.S. Army Captain Andrew Matos, pilot, U.S. Army 1st Lt. Madeline Glancey, copilot, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trevor Wilkin, wait as soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) disembark the aircraft, Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The soldiers were transported to Fort Walker to conduct annual validation training during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8638003
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-WF811-1180
|Resolution:
|4900x3267
|Size:
|10.92 MB
|Location:
|VARIOUS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
