The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews assigned to the Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade (TAAB), prepare to land iand UH-60L Black Hawks to offload soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. TAAB transported the Old Guard during Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)