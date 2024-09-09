Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews assigned to the Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade (TAAB), prepare to land iand UH-60L Black Hawks to offload soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. TAAB transported the Old Guard during Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8638009
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-WF811-1265
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.95 MB
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.