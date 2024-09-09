Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 5 of 13]

    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

    DAVISON ARMY AIRFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Priest 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Keeney, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade (TAAB), prepares a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter for flight, Davison Army Air Field, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. Three TAAB Black Hawks took off to transport soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 3rd United States Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) during Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:17
    Location: DAVISON ARMY AIRFIELD, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    helicopter
    training
    aviation
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    United States Army Military District of Washington

