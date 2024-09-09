The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Connor Keeney, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade (TAAB), prepares a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter for flight, Davison Army Air Field, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. Three TAAB Black Hawks took off to transport soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 3rd United States Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) during Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)