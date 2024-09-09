The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, comprised of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ben Cerra, pilot, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan Abresch, copilot, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dayton Marth, crew chief, wait as soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) disembark the aircraft, Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The soldiers were transported to Fort Walker to conduct annual validation training during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)