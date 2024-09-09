The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trevor Wilkin, a UH-60 helicopter crew chief assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, prepares to guide soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) as they disembark a 12th Aviation Battalion UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter, Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The Army Aviation Brigade transported the soldiers from The Old Guard in Black Hawks during their participation in Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)
Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 12:17
Photo ID:
|8638012
VIRIN:
|240910-F-WF811-1292
Resolution:
|6389x4259
Size:
|12.91 MB
Location:
|VARIOUS, VIRGINIA, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
