    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 8 of 13]

    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

    VARIOUS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Priest 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trevor Wilkin, a UH-60 helicopter crew chief assigned to Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, prepares to guide soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) as they disembark a 12th Aviation Battalion UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter, Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The Army Aviation Brigade transported the soldiers from The Old Guard in Black Hawks during their participation in Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8638012
    VIRIN: 240910-F-WF811-1292
    Resolution: 6389x4259
    Size: 12.91 MB
    Location: VARIOUS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    helicopter
    training
    aviation
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    United States Army Military District of Washington

