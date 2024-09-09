Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Priest 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews assigned to the Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade (TAAB), prepare to land iand UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters to offload soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Fort Walker, Va., Sept. 9, 2024. TAAB transported the Old Guard during Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8638014
    VIRIN: 240910-F-WF811-1266
    Resolution: 6538x4359
    Size: 14.01 MB
    Location: FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024
    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    infantry
    training
    aviation
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    United States Army Military District of Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download