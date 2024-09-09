Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) board UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMHH), Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The soldiers were transported from JBMHH to conduct annual validation training during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 12:17
|Photo ID:
|8638006
|VIRIN:
|240910-F-WF811-1112
|Resolution:
|5839x3893
|Size:
|12.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.