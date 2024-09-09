Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

    The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

    JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Priest 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) board UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall (JBMHH), Va., Sept. 9, 2024. The soldiers were transported from JBMHH to conduct annual validation training during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2024 12:17
    Photo ID: 8638006
    VIRIN: 240910-F-WF811-1112
    Resolution: 5839x3893
    Size: 12.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER-HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    infantry
    training
    aviation
    Joint Task Force National Capital Region
    United States Army Military District of Washington

