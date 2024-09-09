The Army Aviation Brigade Transports Old Guard Soldiers During Exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircrews from Charlie Company, 12th Aviation Battalion, The Army Aviation Brigade, fly UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters over Virginia, Sept. 9, 2024. The crews transported soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) to Fort Walker, Va. to conduct annual validation training. during exercise Ambitious Guardian 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Nicholas Priest)