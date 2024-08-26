Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice formation drills during riot control training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. Airmen and Soldiers were then put in a simulated real-world scenario, in which they were expected to protect the base from hostile rioters at Otis ANGB’s gate, using riot control shields, vests, elbow pads, shin pads, helmets, face shields and gas masks. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)