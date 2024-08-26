Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. James Fitch, left, and U.S. Army Spc. Christopher Kelleher, 772nd Military Police Battalion, practice riot control formation drills on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. The training walked participants through handcuff familiarization, riot control formation drills and how to wear protective gear. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)