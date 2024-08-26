102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice formation drills during riot control training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. During this training, they learned how to direct and control aggressive rioters to gain control of a situation by gaining space and advantage to prevent damages and injuries. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 07:50
|Photo ID:
|8611913
|VIRIN:
|240823-Z-TS442-1115
|Resolution:
|4967x3305
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise
