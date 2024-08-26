Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice formation drills during riot control training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. During this training, they learned how to direct and control aggressive rioters to gain control of a situation by gaining space and advantage to prevent damages and injuries. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)