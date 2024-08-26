Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice formation drills during riot control training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. Massachusetts National Guard Defenders and Military Police are often called to support the law enforcement units within local agencies, municipalities and federal agencies during domestic operations missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)