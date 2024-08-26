Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice wedge formation during riot control training drills on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. The exercise prepared members to support peaceful protestors and protect their First Amendment professionally and effectively. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)