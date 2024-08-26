Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise [Image 1 of 17]

    Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice wedge formation during riot control training drills on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. The exercise prepared members to support peaceful protestors and protect their First Amendment professionally and effectively. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:50
    Photo ID: 8611900
    VIRIN: 240823-Z-TS442-1004
    Resolution: 4919x3273
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    TAGS

    riot control
    joint training
    Security Forces
    National Guard
    Military Police
    civil disturbance response

