Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice line formation during riot control training drills on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. Massachusetts National Guard Security Forces and Military Police often work together when responding to domestic response missions. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)