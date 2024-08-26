Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise [Image 13 of 17]

    Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice formation drills during riot control training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. The training walked participants through handcuff familiarization, riot control formation drills and how to wear protective gear. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

