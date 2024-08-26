Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice formation drills during riot control training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. The training walked participants through handcuff familiarization, riot control formation drills and how to wear protective gear. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)