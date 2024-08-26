Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise [Image 16 of 17]

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michael Anderson, 102nd SFS Defender and Field Force Operations Instructor conducts riot control formation drills on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. In his civilian career, Anderson works for the Essex County Sheriff's Office and Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council's regional response team, responding to all local crowd control and civil disturbance situations. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.27.2024 07:50
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    This work, Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

