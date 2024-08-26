Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

102nd Security Forces Squadron and 772nd Military Police Battalion practice line formation during riot control training drills on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. The readiness this training ensures is important as part of the National Guard’s Domestic Operations (DOMOPS) mission. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)