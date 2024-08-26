U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Kevin Sartori, 102nd Security Forces Squadron Defender, participates in riot control training drills on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. The readiness this training ensures is important as part of the National Guard’s Domestic Operations (DOMOPS) mission. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2024 07:50
|Photo ID:
|8611904
|VIRIN:
|240823-Z-TS442-1041
|Resolution:
|5162x3435
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise
No keywords found.