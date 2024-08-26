Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Airmen and Soldiers of the Massachusetts National Guard (MANG) participated in civil disturbance response and riot control formation training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 22-24, 2024.



The exercise prepared members of the 102nd Security Forces Squadron (SFS) and 772nd Military Police Battalion (MPB) on how to support peaceful protestors and protect their First Amendment professionally and effectively. Through non-lethal, de-escalation techniques, they learned how to properly respond to situations where crowds may get out of control or assaultive, threatening the safety of lives and property.



“We are a neutral organization,” said 102nd SFS Domestic Operations Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge and Field Force Operations Instructor, Master Sgt. Justin Ehnes. “We don't take sides. Professionalism is the utmost thing that we instill in the training. We’re allowing them to continue their right to peacefully protest. It has to be non-aggressive and non-hostile.”



The training walked participants through handcuff familiarization, riot control formation drills and how to wear protective gear. These skills taught them how to direct and control aggressive individuals to prevent damage and injuries.



Airmen and Soldiers also conducted a simulated real-world scenario, where they protected the base from hostile rioters at Otis ANGB’s gate, using riot control shields, vests, elbow pads, shin pads, helmets, face shields and gas masks.



“This training is excellent because we get to work with the Army,” said Master Sgt. Michael Anderson, 102nd SFS Defender and Field Force Operations Instructor. “We let them know what we're bringing to the table so that we're all on the same page. When something does go down – because we're going to be working together – we will respond to the Army’s tactical operations center (TOC). We respond directly under them and it's been pretty seamless, and these trainings help with that considerably.”



MANG Security Forces and Military Police often work together when responding to domestic response missions. This training provided an opportunity for them to learn how to best support each other when it comes to radio communications, logistics, manpower and more.



The readiness this training ensures is important as part of the National Guard’s Domestic Operations (DOMOPS) mission. MANG Defenders and Military Police are often called to support the law enforcement units within local agencies, municipalities and federal agencies.



The 102nd SFS and 772nd MPB supported several domestic response missions in the past. In 2020, several members responded to protests in the city of Boston, Springfield and several other areas of Massachusetts. In 2021, the teams reported to Washington D.C. in support of the presidential inauguration, to provide security, reconnaissance and risk assessment for all government buildings.

