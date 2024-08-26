Massachusetts National Guard conducts civil disturbance response exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Dumisa Buthelezi, 772nd Military Police Battalion, participates in riot control training drills on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, Aug. 23, 2024. Through non-lethal, de-escalation techniques, they were taught how to properly respond to situations where crowds may get out of control or assaultive, threatening the safety of lives and property. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)