    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower [Image 26 of 26]

    51FW is ready to protect: Fiends and Draggins generate airpower

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 24, 2024. The A-10 Thunderbolt II provides close air support, deters adversaries, and allows the 51st Fighter Wing to defend the freedom of everyone on the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Osan Air Base
    airpower
    USAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    F-16
    A-10

